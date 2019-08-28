Image copyright Google Image caption Four people were hurt in the incident on Monday morning

A woman has died in hospital, one week after the tent she was in was hit by a car.

Anna Roselyn Evans, 46, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, was one of four people hurt after the incident at a campsite near Caernarfon last week.

Jake Waterhouse, 26, has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is in custody.

Another woman and two men were also hurt after the incident at Rhyd y Galen campsite in Bethel on 19 August.

They have since been released from hospital but North Wales Police confirmed on Wednesday that Ms Evans had died in hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

Image caption Jake Waterhouse has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Magistrates in Llandudno were told last week that Waterhouse, of Hazel Walk, Partington, Greater Manchester, took "full responsibility for the devastating events".

Waterhouse has also pleaded guilty to having no insurance or licence and failing to provide a breath specimen, but entered no plea to a charge of dangerous driving.

A second man has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.