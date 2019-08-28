Cocaine worth £60m seized from boat in Fishguard

Image caption Drugs officers searching the yacht at Fishguard harbour

One of the largest hauls of cocaine in UK history has been found on a boat in Pembrokeshire.

The National Crime Agency has arrested six people as part of the operation, which has so far recovered 250kg of the drug and expects to find a further 500kg, with a street value of £60m.

The boat was targeted as part of an intelligence-led operation as it sailed into Fishguard harbour.

The search began early on Tuesday and is expected to last another day.

Image caption The yacht (left) was intercepted in the Fishguard area before being brought in for searching

Four of the arrested people have been released on bail and two remain in custody.

Officers from the NCA and the UK Border Agency intercepted the boat, which had sailed from South America.

Craig Naylor, deputy director of investigations at the NCA, said it had been a long-term operation.

He told BBC Wales: "We are still working on the seizure. But so far we have taken 250 kilos off the boat. We believe, and what we can see there, is a further 500 kilos on the boat - bringing it to a total of 750 kilos. That's the same weight as a Mini motor car.

"It's a really major haul. This amount of drugs going into the UK market would saturate the place for a long period of time."