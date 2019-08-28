Wales

Peregrine falcon covered in oil rescued at Caldey Island

  • 28 August 2019
Peregrine falcon lying in towel as it is being assessed Image copyright RSPCA Cymru
Image caption It is not known how the bird came to be covered in "sticky oil"

A peregrine falcon is being nursed to health after being found covered in oil on Caldey Island off Tenby.

The bird was in a poor condition so it may have been in a "bad way" for some time, according to RSPCA Cymru.

It was found by a resident on the island, which is home to a community of Cistercian monks, on Sunday.

The animal charity also rescued a buzzard found entangled in fishing line and hanging in a tree in Haverfordwest on Saturday.

It was taken to Gower Bird Hospital having suffered a wound to its left wing from a fishing lure with three hooks.

The peregrine falcon is undergoing treatment at a wildlife centre in Somerset.

"He's very skinny but, hopefully, can be returned to the wild in the future," said RSPCA animal collection officer Ellie West.

Image copyright RSPCA Cymru
Image caption The buzzard was found with fishing hooks in its left wing

