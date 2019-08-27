Image copyright Google Image caption The station closed in January after more than 40 years as a divisional base

Plans to demolish a former police station and build a Lidl supermarket in its place are set to be approved.

The North Wales Police base in Wrexham closed in January, with officers moving to a £21.5m building in Llay.

Lidl's proposals to knock down the building and replace it with a new store and a drive-through coffee shop have been recommended for approval.

Wrexham council's planning committee will rule on the proposals at a meeting at the Guildhall on Monday.

The authority's chief planning officer said Lidl had proved there was a need for the new store amid claims its rivals were "overtrading", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"With the acceptance that existing stores are overtrading, the provision of a food store in this location is likely provide additional choice for potential customers," Lawrence Isted said.

Mr Isted said the development of the site "represents a sustainable use of land" alongside "significant economic benefits".

However, concerns have been raised over the demolition, due to the building's significance in the town's history.

An attempt to list the property failed, as Cadw said it did not meet the criteria.

Another objection said there was a potential danger of traffic to students at Alexandra Community Primary School, which is opposite the site.

But Mr Isted said: "Pedestrian access to the school would not be impacted or altered."

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones has expressed fears any delay to the plans could impact negatively on police spending.