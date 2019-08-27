Image caption David Phillips was found dead in Cimla, Neath, in February

The jury has been discharged in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 78-year-old in his home.

Thomas Carney, 28, of Llys Dur in Morriston, Swansea, had denied murdering David Phillips at his house in Cimla, Neath, on 14 February.

Following legal discussions, Judge Eleri Rees said the trial could not continue and discharged the jury.

A new trial date has been set for 24 February 2020. A pre-trial review will be held on 9 December.