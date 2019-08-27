Man dies after being found unconscious in Newport bar
- 27 August 2019
A man has died after being found unconscious in a bar in Newport in the early hours of bank holiday Monday.
The 25-year-old was found in The Courtyard on Cambrian Road in the city centre at about 03:00 BST.
Police officers and ambulance teams were called but Gwent Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A statement from Gwent Police confirmed: "His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."