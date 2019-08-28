Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gaynor Lynch says volunteer helper Kelly Dixon is a 'delightful companion'

"We're just like neighbours, but more organised."

That's how Lena Dixon describes a community care project she runs with volunteers helping up to 50 elderly residents in one Pembrokeshire village.

Solva Care is setting up new initiatives to look after people after securing National Lottery funding to cover its costs for five years.

It runs weekly clubs and volunteers provide friendship and run errands such as collecting people's prescriptions.

Lena says the not-for-profit organisation was "plugging a gap", helping people to maintain their independence in their own homes.

Some residents moved to the area years ago to retire and their own families do not always live nearby.

So the volunteers visit elderly people or people who are unwell to provide help and friendship.

A national campaign was launched this year to recruit 20,000 social care workers in Wales over the next 10 years to cope with a growing ageing population.

Image caption Volunteer Kelly Dixon chats with Gaynor Lynch

Meanwhile, a "revolution" in how health and social care is delivered was urged by an independent review, including building on work being done in Welsh communities.

Lena, Solva Care's coordinator, says more locally-run community care groups could help to reduce pressure on services.

Solva Care service user Gaynor Lynch needed help to improve her confidence with getting outside to walk her dog Pudding, a Chihuahua.

"I had a hospital stay, well a couple, and I was very unsure about walking, even though I had a stroller," she says.

So she was matched with Kelly Dixon, 22, one of Solva Care's 36 volunteers who started helping when she was home from university, and she joins Gaynor and Pudding on their walks.

"For me it's nice to meet more people in the village who I have not seen around before," she says.

"It makes you feel really good to help other people."

Solva Care started in 2015 but it had to seek and secure funding annually to continue to cover its £55,000-a-year running costs.

The lottery funding will also allow it to take on a development co-ordinator to provide activities to help older people stay fitter for longer.