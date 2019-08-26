Image caption The air ambulance was called to the scene of the crash

A major road in Anglesey has been closed following a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the A55 between Llanfairpwll and Gaerwen shortly before 14:30 BST on Monday.

The road, which links Anglesey and the mainland, has been closed in both directions.

The Welsh Ambulance service said an air ambulance, road ambulance and rapid response vehicle had been sent to the scene.