Image copyright Google Image caption Work to build Maesteg town hall began in October 1880

Funding of £3.5m has been confirmed to redevelop a 135-year-old town hall in Bridgend county.

Plans to regenerate the Grade II listed Maesteg Town Hall have been in place since 2016 and led to the closure of the town's outdoor market.

The final stall left the market - which had undergone a £2.5m refurbishment eight years ago - in April 2018.

Deputy local government minister Hannah Blythyn said the new hall will act as the "social heart" of the community.

The funding, which is being provided by the Welsh Government and European Union, will pay for a new library service, children's area, studio theatre and improvements to the dressing room and backstage facilities.

Ms Blythyn said: "This beautiful architecturally important building which has served the community for so long is getting a new lease of life, and I look forward to seeing it flourish and grow."

Charles Smith, from Bridgend council, said: "It marks a major step forward in our plans to safeguard the future of this historic old building even as we look towards ensuring that it is fully equipped to meet the modern needs of the community here in Bridgend county borough."