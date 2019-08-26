Image copyright Google Image caption The Newtown Baptist Church dates from 1881

A new car park next to a shopping centre redevelopment has been rejected because of the "adverse impact" it would have on the neighbouring church.

The £600,000 revamp of Newtown's Ladywell Shopping Centre began earlier this year and developers wanted to build a new overspill car park.

But Powys planners have said it would have a affect on the setting of the Grade II listed Newtown Baptist Church.

Newtown's redeveloped shopping centre is expected to open before Christmas.

One opposition councillor queried Powys council's rejection of the New Church Street car park, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"This is quite a big development in the centre of town; it's a big investment and I understand that the present public car park will be used by the new tenants for the office development," said councillor Elwyn Vaughan.

"The developer has offered to give a piece of land for a public car park there, but at the last minute has been turned down, it just seems odd."

Image copyright Geograph/Henry Spooner Image caption The Ladywell Shopping Centre is one of the main shopping areas in Newtown

Powys council paid almost half towards the shopping centre redevelopment and explained why it had refused the adjoining car park at a planning committee meeting.

"It had to do with the setting of a listed building - there were real objections to it on those grounds," said planning officer Tamsin Law.

"We asked the applicant to provide the economic justification for it and no information was forthcoming to satisfy those concerns.

"Due to the significant and demonstrable adverse impacts, it is considered that the proposal is contrary to national legislation and policy."