Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A4067, Mumbles Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a 50-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash.

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the A4067, Mumbles Road in Swansea, which happened at 17:20 BST on Saturday.

The man died at the scene, the force said. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

The crash involved a silver Ford Galaxy and a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

Police said the occupants of the Ford were taken to hospital for treatment and the driver of the car, a 29-year-old man, from Bradley Stoke, was arrested and remains in police custody.