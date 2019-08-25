Swansea crash: Dangerous driving arrest after motorcyclist dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a 50-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash.
South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the A4067, Mumbles Road in Swansea, which happened at 17:20 BST on Saturday.
The man died at the scene, the force said. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.
The crash involved a silver Ford Galaxy and a green Kawasaki motorcycle.
Police said the occupants of the Ford were taken to hospital for treatment and the driver of the car, a 29-year-old man, from Bradley Stoke, was arrested and remains in police custody.