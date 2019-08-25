Image caption A cordon was put in place near the scene

A man taken to hospital following reports of two armed robberies in Swansea has been released.

Investigations are continuing after a man was threatened by another man who left with a cashbox on Oxford Street at about 09:15 BST on Saturday.

A second incident took place in Norfolk Street just minutes later and the suspect then fled the scene.

Police have appeared for information and said armed officers were deployed to "ensure the safety" of the public.