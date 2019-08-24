Wales

Man in hospital after Swansea 'armed robberies'

  • 24 August 2019
The police cordon
Image caption A cordon is in place near the scene

A man has been taken to hospital following reports of two armed robberies in Swansea.

Armed police were deployed to Oxford Street and Norfolk Street at about 09:10 BST to "ensure the safety" of the public and other officers.

South Wales Police said a man was threatened by another man who left with a cashbox on Oxford Street.

The second incident took place in Norfolk Street, a few minutes later, and the suspect then fled the scene.

Both areas have been cordoned off.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites