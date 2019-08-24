Image caption A cordon is in place near the scene

A man has been taken to hospital following reports of two armed robberies in Swansea.

Armed police were deployed to Oxford Street and Norfolk Street at about 09:10 BST to "ensure the safety" of the public and other officers.

South Wales Police said a man was threatened by another man who left with a cashbox on Oxford Street.

The second incident took place in Norfolk Street, a few minutes later, and the suspect then fled the scene.

Both areas have been cordoned off.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police.