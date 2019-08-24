Wales

In pictures: Pride Cymru parade under way in Cardiff

  • 24 August 2019
Two people dressed as hearts Image copyright Matthew Horwood

Thousands of people have turned out for Cardiff's 20th anniversary Pride festival.

Atomic Kitten, Texas and Liberty X are among the musical acts to perform at the three-day event which started on Friday.

A mile-long city centre parade began at 11:00 BST and is the showpiece of the four-stage celebration.

First Minister Mark Drakeford became the first person in his role to lead the parade through the Welsh capital.

The Pride parade starts Image copyright Matthew Horwood
The Pride parade Image copyright Matthew Horwood
The parade Image copyright Matthew Horwood
A dog with a pride outfit on Image copyright MATTHEW HORWOOD
Heart balloons Image copyright Matthew Horwood
Two people at the parade holding signs Image copyright Matthew Horwood
Police officers enjoying the atmosphere Image copyright Matthew Horwood
Crowds gather in Cardiff Image copyright Matthew Horwood

