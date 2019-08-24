In pictures: Pride Cymru parade under way in Cardiff
- 24 August 2019
Thousands of people have turned out for Cardiff's 20th anniversary Pride festival.
Atomic Kitten, Texas and Liberty X are among the musical acts to perform at the three-day event which started on Friday.
A mile-long city centre parade began at 11:00 BST and is the showpiece of the four-stage celebration.
First Minister Mark Drakeford became the first person in his role to lead the parade through the Welsh capital.
