Thousands of people have turned out for Cardiff's 20th anniversary Pride festival.

Atomic Kitten, Texas and Liberty X are among the musical acts to perform at the three-day event which started on Friday.

A mile-long city centre parade began at 11:00 BST and is the showpiece of the four-stage celebration.

First Minister Mark Drakeford became the first person in his role to lead the parade through the Welsh capital.

