Rave at Clocaenog forest near Ruthin broken up by police
- 23 August 2019
Police are breaking up a rave in a forest and have warned those planning to attend it to stay away.
North Wales Police said the party had been due to run at Clocaenog Forest near Ruthin, from Friday until Tuesday.
The force said a section 63 public order notice to leave had been issued to everyone on site.
The forest is managed by Natural Resources Wales and covers 61 sq km (23 sq miles), stretching from Denbighshire into Conwy.