Image copyright Royal Air Force

The RAF's Eurofighter Typhoon display team will make their debut at this weekend's Rhyl Air Show as the Red Arrows tour North America.

The Red Arrows' main display was cancelled last year because of bad weather and are currently in New York.

The RAF have sent their £125m fighter jet to the two-day free festival in Rhyl to show off their "mind blowing display of speed, power and agility".

A Spitfire, Hurricane and a Lancaster Bomber will also feature.

They will form a "Battle of Britain Memorial Flight" on both Saturday and Sunday before the twin-engine typhoon display above on Rhyl Prominade.

The 1,550mph (2,495 km/h) jet from 29 Squadron, which entered service in 2003, will be the showpiece of the festival, which starts at 13:00 BST on both days.

Image copyright Chris Evans Image caption The Red Devils performed at the 10th Rhyl Air Show in 2018

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Red Arrows won't be at the Rhyl Air Show as they are in New York on a tour of North America

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fit for a King? Prince William has a look around a Eurofighter Typhoon

The army's first parachute display team, the Royal Logistic Corps' Silver Stars which dates back to 1963, will open the show on Saturday and Sunday.

A Welsh aerobatic display team, flying five Van's RV8 aircraft called Team Raven and a RAF Tucano plane, completes the line up.

"We will have one of only two flying Avro Lancasters in the world, which was actually built in north Wales at Hawarden and is a piece of local heritage," said display team flight director Peter Sinclair.

"For the RAF to allocate BBMF, including its iconic bomber, means that we can put on another very worthy show with a good military presence."

More than 10,000 visitors are expected at the Denbighshire town's 11th air extravaganza and warm weather is forecast in Rhyl this weekend.

"The air show is a spectacular event," said former Rhyl mayor Win Mullen-James.

"This event certainly puts the town on the map, it's great for its reputation and a super opportunity to boost the local economy."

North Wales Police have warned motorists traffic will be heavy along the A55 and in the Rhyl area.

Roads in the town centre will be shut so Denbighshire council have urged visitors to use public transport.

Trains between north Wales and London will be longer over the bank holiday weekend due to engineering work, while Virgin services will only run between Holyhead and Crewe.