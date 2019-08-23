Image copyright Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team Image caption The man was carried down Minffordd steps on Cader Idris on a stretcher

A man has been stretchered off one of Wales' highest mountains after being found unconscious in a tent.

The man was carried off Cader Idris in Snowdonia by mountain rescue teams as low cloud prevented a helicopter helping with Thursday evening's rescue.

The man, in his 50s from Manchester, was found near the lake at the 2,930ft (893m) high popular walking spot and a rescue team from Aberdyfi were called.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital at about 21:00 BST.

The alarm was initially raised at about 17:30 when Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team were "alerted to concerns raised about the well-being of a man camping on Cader Idris".

Rescuers, who found the man unconscious in a tent, said "his condition was such that the coastguard helicopter was requested to assist with the evacuation".

Low cloud, however, prevented the helicopter being used so rescue teams carried the man down the Minffordd steps by stretcher.

Teams said it was "a long and difficult carry" before the man was sent by ambulance to Bronglais hospital in Aberystwyth.