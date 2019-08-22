Two airlifted from yacht in Bristol Channel

Two people have been taken to hospital after being airlifted off a yacht in the Bristol Channel.

One person suffered a head injury after being struck by a boom, according to Milford Haven Coastguard. The condition of the second person is unclear.

Both were winched aboard a rescue helicopter and flown to Blackweir in Cardiff before being transferred to the city's University Hospital of Wales.

The vessel was midway between the Gower coast and north Devon.

Ilfracombe RNLI lifeboat was launched along with a Coastguard helicopter from St Athan following a mayday call at about 17:00 BST on Thursday.