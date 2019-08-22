Image caption Allison Williams has been on sick leave since June

The head of a health board at the centre of failings in maternity care at two hospitals has resigned following calls for her to consider her future.

Cwm Taf health board said Allison Williams would step down as chief executive from 20 August.

In June it was revealed she was on sick leave.

It follows a damning independent review that described maternity services at Royal Glamorgan and Prince Charles hospitals as "dysfunctional".

Health Minister Vaughan Gething put Cwm Taf maternity services into special measures following the review in April and an independent panel was put in place to oversee changes at the hospitals in Llantrisant and Merthyr Tydfil.

The review was prompted by 25 serious incidents, including eight stillbirths and four neonatal deaths, between January 2016 and last September.

Mothers who came forward with concerns said they were ignored or made to feel worthless.

Concern was also raised about the quality of care women had received during their pregnancies.

At the time Ms Williams said some of the accounts of the families were "nothing short of heartbreaking".

"We can't make any excuses for that, their experiences were unacceptable on a whole range of levels," she added.

"The failings go right the way through the organisation."

Image caption Councillor Andrew Morgan said he wrote to the health board with concerns in January

Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board accepted the review's findings.

But the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, Councillor Andrew Morgan, said he had lost confidence in the health board months before the review and called for a change of management.

He said at the time: "It's still unclear who knew what and when but I still don't think the full picture has been revealed by the health board and for that reason I don't have confidence in the health board."

Since March, the more complex maternity cases - overseen by consultants - have all gone to Merthyr. Facilities here include a special-care baby unit.

Image copyright Cwm Taf HA Image caption Prince Charles Hospital now has an expanded special care baby unit and six en-suite delivery rooms

Reacting to the news of Ms Williams' resignation, Tory AM for south Wales central Andrew RT Davies said it was "no surprise given the recent scandal", adding: "Given the circumstances it would be inappropriate for any pay-off to have been agreed whilst the various inquiries are ongoing."

Labour AM for Pontypridd Mick Antoniw said the resignation was "the appropriate course of action".

Plaid Cymru AM for Mid and West Wales Helen Mary Jones said she was "glad to hear" of the resignation and Ms Williams "must be held accountable for her failures".

She added: "Many of the families affected will feel that Ms Williams should have been held accountable and I share that view."

Health board chair Prof Marcus Longley thanked Ms Williams her for her dedication to the organisation.

He added: "She has played a key role in securing university status for the organisation [and] has a demonstrable track record of strong engagement of clinicians, staff, trade unions and partners; and delivery of significant change that has led to the transformation of services and the NHS estate in the area."