An illegally set gin trap has been found in sand dunes at a nature reserve.

The trap was found on Tuesday by a member of the public between Haul Road and the beach at Kenfig nature reserve in Bridgend.

It is designed to catch an animal by its leg, using spring-operated jaws with teeth or a serrated edge.

South Wales Police said whoever set the trap was "reckless and irresponsible" as has appealed for information.

The devices are not illegal to own but the setting of the traps in the open is banned.

PC Mark Goulding, the force's wildlife and environmental crime officer, said: "The trap is connected to a chain and a stake driven into the ground which means the animal cannot get away.

"The animal therefore suffers from the injuries caused by the trap, often breaking its leg.

"Luckily in this case the trap was spotted before any animal or child could come to any harm."