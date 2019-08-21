Image copyright David Stowell/Geograph Image caption The landslip happened near Blaenau Ffestiniog station

Large boulders have blocked a railway line following a landslip.

Trains have been suspended between North Llanrwst and Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd for debris to be cleared and repairs to a tunnel to take place.

Engineers will inspect the full of extent of the damage on Wednesday night before the work starts.

However, National Rail Enquiries tweeted that no trains will run until Friday morning at the earliest with replacement buses operating.

The Conwy Valley Line runs from Llandudno Junction to Blaenau Ffestiniog.

It was closed between Llandudno Junction and North Llanrwst for four months earlier this year because of storm damage and flooding.

It reopened in time for the National Eisteddfod earlier this month, with repair work costing millions.