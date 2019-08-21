Image caption David Phillips was found dead in Cimla, Neath, in February

A man killed a friend after going to his flat to get alcohol in exchange for sexual favours, a court has heard.

David Phillips, 76, was found dead at a home in Cimla, Neath, on 14 February following reports of a disturbance.

Thomas Carney, 28, of Llys Dur in Morriston, Swansea, denies murder and has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assaulting a police officer.

Swansea Crown Court heard the men had met a month earlier at an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) group in Neath.

Prosecutor Patrick Harrington said: "Both the defendant and the victim were alcoholics and it appears they became close friends.

"He [Mr Carney] was desperate for alcohol and in his desperation he went there in exchange for homosexual favours.

"I do not wish it to be kept from you that Mr Phillips had significant convictions for what we would call paedophilia but this does not justify his murder."

The court heard Mr Carney was at the flat for about 30 minutes before he left and the door was locked behind him.

Mr Harrington said he then returned "in a foul rage" and "smashed his way back in" where he carried out the "savage attack" on Mr Phillips.

"While his victim was on the ground he stamped and stamped and stamped on him then used two weapons upon him, including a heavy stereo and a wooden stool," he said.

"It was the appalling injuries inflicted upon him which led to his death."

Mr Carney was arrested by police after being found hiding in the front garden of a house a few streets away.

Bodycam footage of his arrival at Swansea Central Police Station was shown to the jury.

In it he can be seen shouting, swearing, demanding a cigarette and spitting in the face of a police officer.

Two days after Mr Phillips' death Mr Carney told a forensic doctor he smoked cannabis on a regular basis and on a daily basis drank up to 60 units of alcohol and smoked 40 cigarettes.

The trial continues.