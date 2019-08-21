Image caption Jake Waterhouse arrived at court in handcuffs

A man has admitted seriously injuring a woman when he drove a car into tents at a campsite.

Anna Roselyn Evans is in a critical condition following the incident at Rhyd y Galen campsite, near Caernarfon, Gwynedd, in the early hours of Monday.

Caernarfon Crown Court was told Jake Waterhouse, 26, from Greater Manchester, took "full responsibility for the devastating events".

A second man has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Waterhouse, of Hazel Walk, Partington, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Ms Evans by dangerous driving, having no insurance or licence and failing to provide a breath specimen.

He entered no plea to a charge of dangerous driving.

Waterhouse had been drinking heavily and at 02:00 BST took a friend's car and drove around the campsite, prosecutor Gareth Parry said.

He told the court Waterhouse injured two occupants of one tent before crashing into a second tent, hitting both people inside and causing life-threatening injuries to one of them.

Image copyright Google Image caption Four people were hurt in the incident on Monday morning

Carys Parry, defending Waterhouse, said: "He takes full responsibility for the devastating events of the early hours of Monday morning on this campsite.

"He's truly and deeply remorseful for his actions.

"It's only proper I tell the court his thoughts over the last two days have been with the victim of his offending and her family.

"He accepts and recognises he will be facing a lengthy custodial sentence as a result of his actions. He told me 'I deserve to be punished'."

She made no application for bail and Waterhouse was remanded in custody until 23 September.