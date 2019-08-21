Image copyright Amy Jones Image caption Henry with owner Amy's dad Rob, who first took him paragliding when he was eight months old

A dog whose owners say he enjoys paragliding, mountain biking and stand-up paddle-boarding has been nominated for a national "hero pet" award.

Cockapoo Henry, 4, has been paragliding above the mountains of north Wales since he was eight months old.

His owner Amy Jones, from Gwynedd, said Henry gets excited whenever she pulls his special harness out and that he has even been paragliding in the Alps.

He is a finalist in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019.

Ms Jones said her father Rob, who has been paragliding for about 40 years, took Henry on his first flight.

"Dad had a [paragliding] school when we were kids so we have been doing it all our lives," explained Ms Jones, whose partner Joe McCarthy also takes Henry gliding.

"We have a professional harness that holds all the pressure points and he just sits on your knee and takes it all in.

"As soon as the harness comes out, he jumps up at you and gets really excited. He absolutely loves it - it's hilarious."

Image copyright Amy Jones Image caption Henry "absolutely loves" paragliding, says Amy, pictured

He loves it so much the family take him on their annual trip to the French Alps, where they paraglide in the skies around Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Europe.

With gliding a little chillier, Ms Jones said she had to find a way of keeping Henry warm.

"I had a look at buying him a kid's down jacket but it didn't really work. In the end I bought him a baby's sleeping bag and it's perfect."

Ms Jones said Henry has also developed a passion for other extreme sports.

"He comes stand-up paddle-boarding with us and we have a seat for him on our mountain bike as well. He just loves it all."

The winner of the award will be announced a ceremony at the Army and Navy Club in London on 15 October.