Image caption The air ambulance landed in a field next to the overturned car

A major road has been closed and an air ambulance has been called to help after a car overturned in a crash.

Both lanes of the A55 are closed westbound between junction 13 near Abergwyngregyn in Gwynedd and junction 12 near Tal y Bont following the crash at 08:30 BST.

The air ambulance has landed in a field adjacent to the road and is yet to take off again.

Congestion extends back to junction 15 at Llanfairfechan.

Skip Twitter post by @NWPolice The A55 is closed westbound following an RTC at Abergwyngregyn. One lane of the eastbound carriageway is also shut. There are long delays westbound from J12 Tal Y bont – J14 Llanfairfechan . Please avoid area and use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/fUaVKeLigi — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) August 21, 2019 Report