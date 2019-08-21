Wales

A55 closed after car overturns near Abergwyngregyn

  • 21 August 2019
An air ambulance in a field with an overturned car in the background
Image caption The air ambulance landed in a field next to the overturned car

A major road has been closed and an air ambulance has been called to help after a car overturned in a crash.

Both lanes of the A55 are closed westbound between junction 13 near Abergwyngregyn in Gwynedd and junction 12 near Tal y Bont following the crash at 08:30 BST.

The air ambulance has landed in a field adjacent to the road and is yet to take off again.

Congestion extends back to junction 15 at Llanfairfechan.
Image caption Congestion extends back to junction 15 at Llanfairfechan

