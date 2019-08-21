A55 closed after car overturns near Abergwyngregyn
- 21 August 2019
A major road has been closed and an air ambulance has been called to help after a car overturned in a crash.
Both lanes of the A55 are closed westbound between junction 13 near Abergwyngregyn in Gwynedd and junction 12 near Tal y Bont following the crash at 08:30 BST.
The air ambulance has landed in a field adjacent to the road and is yet to take off again.
Congestion extends back to junction 15 at Llanfairfechan.
The A55 is closed westbound following an RTC at Abergwyngregyn. One lane of the eastbound carriageway is also shut. There are long delays westbound from J12 Tal Y bont – J14 Llanfairfechan . Please avoid area and use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/fUaVKeLigi— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) August 21, 2019
