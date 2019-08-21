Image copyright Google Image caption Fire crews were sent to Cunningham Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday

A woman has been pulled to safety from the window of a burning house.

Firefighters used ladders to reach the upper floor of the home, in Cunningham Avenue, Wrexham, at about 04:20 BST.

The woman, whose condition is not thought to be life-threatening, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have started in an upstairs bedroom.

Crews used a hose reel water jet and breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control.