Image copyright Google Image caption The six defendants pleaded not guilty to 11 offences at Swansea Magistrates' Court

Six carers of vulnerable adults have appeared in court charged with ill treatment or wilful neglect of people in their care.

Four men and two women pleaded not guilty at Swansea Magistrates' Court to 11 offences.

The charges relate to five individuals at Gower Lodge, Gowerton and Frood House, Clydach.

They cover a period from January 2015 to August 2017. The court was told to expect "a lengthy trial".

The defendants are:

Tony Rowlands, 51, of Jenkins Road, Neath denies one count of ill treatment or wilful neglect of a person at Frood House in July 2017

Michelle Spiller, 34, of Port Talbot, denies a charge of ill treating or wilfully neglecting a person at Gower Lodge in October 2016

She further denies a joint charge with Kellie Walters, 24, of ill treating or wilfully neglecting a person in her care at Gower Lodge between 30 May 2017 and 3 June 2017

Ms Walters, of Gorseinon, Swansea denies the same charge

Douglas Stephens, 38, of Cefneithin, Carmarthenshire, denies four counts of ill treating or wilfully neglecting three individuals in his care at Gower Lodge between January 2015 and July 2017

Anthony John Thomas, 62, of Sketty Park, Swansea denies two charges of ill treating or wilfully neglecting two individuals at Gower Lodge. One charge relates to between June and September 2016 and the other between 1 August and 31 August 2017

David Wedlake, 35, of Cecil Road, Manselton, Swansea, denies one charge of ill treating or wilfully neglecting a person at Gower Lodge in December 2016

The case was adjourned to 30 September at Swansea Crown Court for a review hearing, with all defendants remanded on unconditional bail.

Prosecutor Abdul Hussain told the court the case was expected to involve "a lengthy trial" involving 20 prosecution witnesses.