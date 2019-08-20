Image copyright Google Image caption The critically injured woman was trapped after the vehicle hit the tent

A man has been charged with a number of driving offences after four people were injured when a vehicle hit tents at a campsite.

A woman was critically injured and remains in hospital after the incident at Rhyd y Galen campsite, Caernarfon, in the early hours of Monday.

Another woman and two men were also hurt but are no longer in hospital.

Jake Waterhouse, 26, from Manchester, will appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

North Wales Police said he was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis.

A second man who was arrested has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Sion Williams described it as a "disturbing incident".

The critically injured woman was trapped after the vehicle was driven into two tents and was freed by police before being taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital in Bangor.

The force added: "Our thoughts and support remain with her and her family".