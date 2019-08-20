Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption Lime slurry spilled into a surface water drain

The operator of a water treatment plant has been fined £40,000 after a chemical spillage killed more than 500 fish.

It happened at Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water's (DCWW) Felindre water treatment works just outside Swansea in July last year.

The pollution happened after lime slurry which was being transferred spilled into a surface water drain which led to the River Lliw.

DCWW admitted causing the pollution at a previous hearing in Swansea Magistrates' Court.

An inspection of the river by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) found dead fish including trout, lamprey, bullheads, as well as 200 freshwater shrimps, mayflies and caddis flies.

About three quarters of a mile (1.2 km) of the river was affected.

Fish populations in the river are expected to take three to four years to recover.

Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption Dead trout, lamprey and bullheads were found after an inspection

Chris Palmer, from NRW, said: "Despite efforts by DCWW to contain the spill, a significant amount of pollution entered the river and had a devastating impact on fish and other wildlife."

The company was also ordered to pay costs of £8,980.99 and a victim surcharge of £170.

They pleaded guilty to two charges, one contrary to the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016, the other contrary to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.