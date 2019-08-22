Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cancer referrals have risen by almost 50% in the past five years

Wales has become the first UK nation to introduce a new single waiting time target for cancer patients.

It aims to speed up diagnosis and improve poor survival rates for 17,600 people who get the disease every year.

All patients will have their waiting time measured from when cancer is first suspected, not from when they are first referred to hospital.

The first results against the 62-day targets - backed by clinicians and charities - will be published later.

Both England and Northern Ireland are watching developments in Wales closely.

How a patient's cancer is identified determines whether they are put on a 31-day or 62-day treatment pathway.

Urgent cases - when the signs are obvious - are referred by a GP to hospital and treatment is supposed to start within 62 days.

But if symptoms are unclear, vague or there is a suspicion it could be cancer - people face months of being sent around different parts of the health service before being diagnosed.

Patients newly diagnosed with cancer and starting treatment Numbers by month in Wales

Only when that happens does the clock start - and then people are on a non-urgent 31-day route.

All Welsh patients are now being measured against a 62-day pathway, which crucially starts at the earlier point.

Cancer referrals have risen by almost 50% in the past five years and the most recent figures for May saw 173 patients waiting beyond the target time for treatment - the highest number on record.

Altogether, 79.6% of patients on the urgent route were seen within the target and 96.5% on the non-urgent route.

Newly diagnosed cancer patients waiting over target Numbers in Wales exceeding targets

Image caption Amy Cooke said a friend's mother has been waiting for five weeks for a test result and is "going out of her mind"

Cancer 'knocked me for six'

Amy Cooke, 35, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, found a lump on her breast in June 2017. She had been sunbathing trying to get a "pre-tan" before a holiday to Turkey when she noticed it.

The next morning she went to her GP, but the doctor was not too concerned because she showed no other symptoms and did not have a family history of cancer.

She was told to go to a clinic at Glan Clwyd Hospital a month later - doctors were not happy after an initial mammogram, so she went in for an ultrasound and had a biopsy.

Another week passed before she was told she had developed triple-negative breast cancer, which Amy said "knocked me for six".

After that she said things moved quite quickly - a treatment plan was put in place and she was given a surgery date - from finding the lump to getting treatment took about six weeks.

Looking back, Amy said she was frustrated that - where cancer is strongly suspected - something was not done immediately.

"However long you wait, that wait is too long," she said. "Especially if you know there's something wrong. I could feel my cancer growing inside me every day. It's a ticking time-bomb."

In 2018, Amy was diagnosed with brain metastases, but the tumour was removed and she is currently free of the disease.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: "Cancer is the single biggest cause of premature death in Wales and the UK.

"We are supporting health boards to improve performance against the new measure and I'm confident it will lead to an improved service for people affected by cancer. This is a vital step forward in improving cancer outcomes in Wales."

An extra £3m a year is being given to health boards to implement the new measure.

Image caption Dr Jeff Turner expects a "significant increase" in endoscopy procedures will mean a demand for more staff and facilities

Dr Jeff Turner, consultant gastroenterologist at University Hospital Llandough in Penarth, is involved in testing for stomach and bowel cancer.

"It's fantastic for patients," he said of the new measure.

"When you're referred with symptoms we want to make sure they're investigated as quickly as possible.

"One of the challenges is more patients requiring investigation over shorter period of time but we've done a lot of preparation around this to minimise disruption."

But he warned there could be added pressures on staff and facilities, which will come with the expansion of bowel cancer screening.

Richard Pugh, of Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales said: "We believe this more transparent approach will highlight where there are delays and what's caused them to drive improvement to ensure every person diagnosed with cancer in Wales has timely treatment which meets their needs."