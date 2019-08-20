Image copyright Jordan Hollingsworth Image caption The fire service was called to the bakery on Monday morning

Fire crews are continuing to dampen down after a large fire badly damaged a bakery in Wrexham.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the Village Bakery on Coed Aben Road, Wrexham Industrial Estate, just after 08:40 BST on Monday.

The fire - which started in the production area of the building - was brought under control by early afternoon.

Four engines and two aerial ladder platforms remain at the incident.

In a statement, the bakery said its staff were safe and thanked emergency crews for their quick response.

Speaking on Monday, bakery director Robin Jones said: "This is a very difficult day in the history of the Village Bakery, but we will bounce back and be stronger than ever thanks to the fantastic team working here.

"We are grateful to the fire service for their prompt response this morning and they are currently working hard to tackle the blaze to bring it under control.

"Our primary concern is the wellbeing of our staff and we are grateful that everybody at our Wrexham bakery is safe and well.

"When the blaze has been brought under control we will assess the scale of the damage and we will do everything we can to assist the fire service to establish the cause."

Image caption Assistant chief fire officer Richard Fairhead said the operation had been complicated by a metal roof falling in

He said the company's three other bakeries were working as normal and the company was working hard to mitigate any disruption for customers.

The family business was founded in Coedpoeth, Wrexham, by a father and son in 1964.

Richard Fairhead, assistant chief fire officer for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said it was a "very large fire - thankfully we don't usually have fires of this size in north Wales".