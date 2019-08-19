Image copyright Family photo Image caption Christopher Jones was killed in an explosion in July

A man died from exposure to fire, smoke and fumes in a garage explosion, an inquest has heard.

Christopher Jones, 32, was identified following DNA analysis after the explosion in Coed Camlas area of Pontypool, Torfaen, on 22 July.

A short hearing in Newport was told Mr Jones had been detained under section three of the Mental Health Act.

Gwent Coroner Caroline Saunders said the death was still subject to a police and health board investigation.

Image caption Investigations into the cause of the explosion are ongoing

She said a jury inquest would be held and set a provisional date of 7 January next year.

Mr Jones' family have previously questioned why he was able to leave a mental health unit unsupervised.