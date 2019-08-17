Image copyright Google Image caption The driver of a Nissan Micra died after being taken to hospital

A driver has died following a crash in Cardiff.

The collision involving a Nissan Micra and Audi A3 happened on Cowbridge Road West's junction with Hillsnook Road, Ely, at about 14:40 BST on Friday.

After being taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales, the driver of the Micra died from their injuries.

South Wales Police wants to speak to witnesses or anyone who stopped to help the drivers following the crash.