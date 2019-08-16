Image caption The scene at BBC Broadcasting House in Llandaff during the power cut

Television and radio services have been disrupted after a power cut at BBC Wales' headquarters in Cardiff.

Power turned off in parts of BBC Broadcasting House in Llandaff at about 18:15 BST on Friday evening.

BBC Wales Today was unable to go out at its regular time of 18:30 and BBC Radio Wales' Gareth Lewis programme fell silent.

The outage last for about an hour although Western Power Distribution had said it was not aware of problems.

In a tweet, BBC Wales said: "We apologise for disruption to BBC Wales services following a major power failure at our Llandaff HQ. We're working to restore services as soon as possible."

BBC Wales Today presenter Tomos Dafydd tweeted a picture of a dark studio television studio.