Gwynedd's slate world heritage plans put to the public
Plans for how securing Unesco World Heritage site status could benefit an area famed for its slate industry are being presented to the public.
A nomination for the Gwynedd landscape to joins the likes of the Taj Mahal and the Egyptian pyramids was announced by the UK government in October.
The council has published a plan outlining how the status could protect, promote and improve the area.
A public consultation will run until 30 September.
The council-led bid includes seven sites within the county of Gwynedd and Snowdonia National Park:
- Penrhyn slate quarry, Bethesda and the Ogwen Valley to Port Penrhyn
- Dinorwig slate quarry mountain landscape
- Nantlle Valley slate quarry landscape
- Gorseddau and Prince of Wales slate quarries, railways and mill
- Ffestiniog's slate mines, quarries, "city of slates" and the railway to Porthmadog
- Bryneglwys slate quarry, Abergynolwyn village and the Talyllyn railway
- Aberllefenni slate quarry
Gareth Thomas, Gwynedd council's cabinet member for economic development said: "Securing a World Heritage site is a very ambitious scheme...
"Our aim is to celebrate our history, but also to use the opportunity to regenerate communities through heritage and create exciting new opportunities for businesses."