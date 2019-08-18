Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dinorwig quarry above Llanberis bares the scars of its slate heritage

Plans for how securing Unesco World Heritage site status could benefit an area famed for its slate industry are being presented to the public.

A nomination for the Gwynedd landscape to joins the likes of the Taj Mahal and the Egyptian pyramids was announced by the UK government in October.

The council has published a plan outlining how the status could protect, promote and improve the area.

A public consultation will run until 30 September.

Image copyright RCAHMW Image caption Penrhyn quarry, Bethesda, forms part of the landscape

The council-led bid includes seven sites within the county of Gwynedd and Snowdonia National Park:

Penrhyn slate quarry, Bethesda and the Ogwen Valley to Port Penrhyn

Dinorwig slate quarry mountain landscape

Nantlle Valley slate quarry landscape

Gorseddau and Prince of Wales slate quarries, railways and mill

Ffestiniog's slate mines, quarries, "city of slates" and the railway to Porthmadog

Bryneglwys slate quarry, Abergynolwyn village and the Talyllyn railway

Aberllefenni slate quarry

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The buildings are now derelict - but the slate scars remain at Dinorwig, Llanberis

Gareth Thomas, Gwynedd council's cabinet member for economic development said: "Securing a World Heritage site is a very ambitious scheme...

"Our aim is to celebrate our history, but also to use the opportunity to regenerate communities through heritage and create exciting new opportunities for businesses."