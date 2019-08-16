EuroMillions TV advert featuring paedophile pulled

Image caption Simon Jones appears at the front (circled) of wedding guests in the advert

National Lottery operator Camelot has pulled a TV advert after discovering it featured a convicted paedophile.

Simon Jones, 40, from Cardiff, is seen joining in a wedding scene in an advert for a £69m EuroMillions jackpot.

The advert has already been screened and was due to be shown again on Friday before the rollover draw.

Jones was jailed for one year in 2014 after being convicted of possessing indecent photographs of a child.

He was caught by police tracking images put online to trap offenders.

Jones was taken on as an extra to appear in the commercial and confirmed he had filmed the advert for the National Lottery.

A Camelot spokeswoman confirmed the the advert will not be shown again.

A statement added: "Prior to their involvement in a National Lottery advert, all extras are required to sign a release form in which they agree to a number of conditions and provide certain warranties."