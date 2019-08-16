Llangollen woman dies after being hit by car
- 16 August 2019
A woman has died after being hit by a car in Llangollen town centre.
The pedestrian was hit by a black Kia on Castle Street at about 09:40 BST on Thursday, North Wales Police said.
The woman, who was said to be from the local area, was flown to the Royal Stoke University Hospital but died of her injuries.
Officers are investigating what happened and have appealed to witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.