Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Carla Evans had posted on social media that she was dying

A woman who said she was dying from cancer so a charity would organise a £15,000 wedding has avoided jail.

Carla Evans, 29, claimed she had bladder cancer, thyroid cancer, and liver and kidney failure.

Her story unravelled when the Wish For a Wedding charity asked for proof of her diagnosis and she forged an NHS letter.

Evans admitted fraud and had a one-year sentence suspended for 15 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

She must also carry out 120 hours community service and pay a £340 fine.

She had posted on social media that she was dying and asked for help.

Image caption Evans pleaded guilty at a hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court

A volunteer from the charity - which gives people with terminal illnesses a chance to have a memorable family event - then contacted her.

After being taken in by her lies, they offered to help organise a vow renewal ceremony worth £15,000, with Evans only asked to pay £500 towards the cost.

But an investigation was launched after she forged a letter from an NHS consultant and charity workers started questioning her account.

Rachael Kirkwood, who runs the charity, said the scam was quite quickly exposed after staff contacted the hospital.

"They said 'we don't know who this lady is. This signature [of the consultant] is forged'," she added.

"The next thing we heard was from the NHS fraud service."

Ms Kirkwood described how her charity gives couples facing a terminal illness "one last wish" and helps them get married.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Evans avoided jail but must carry out 120 hours of community service

They do this by asking wedding suppliers, such as florists, to donate to the couples asking for help.

"She clearly didn't think we would check. I just don't understand how people can have the nerve to do such a thing," she added.

Lisa Bennett from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Carla Evans callously took advantage of the sympathy afforded to a dying lady to try and con a very small charity out of money.

"Our prosecution was able to uncover the lies but the depths she was willing to stoop have caused great hurt and damage to the charity volunteers who believed her and gave up significant time and money to support someone they thought was gravely ill.

"We hope this conviction will bring some sense of justice to them."