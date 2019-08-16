Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the field near Venerable Edward Morgan Catholic Primary School

A 10-year-old girl was assaulted by a man as she played hide and seek with friends, police have said.

She was grabbed while hiding in bushes on a field but the man fled after she called for help and other children and a dog walker disturbed him.

It happened at a field at Shotton Lane in Shotton, Deeside, on Tuesday at 20:45 BST, North Wales Police said.

Det Insp Eleri Thomas said it was "traumatic experience" for the child who was not injured.

"I am appealing specifically to the dog walker, who went to the girl's aid, to come forward and contact us," she said.

The field is near Venerable Edward Morgan Catholic Primary School.