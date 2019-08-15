Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Jackson Brown was sentenced to two years and four months in prison

A man who posted a woman's private sex chat on social media after demanding "hush money" has been jailed.

Jackson Brown, 23, from Clydach, near Swansea, demanded money and threatened to post the woman's chat on Facebook.

She paid £75 but he demanded more money claiming: "I can't go to prison for blackmail", Swansea Crown Court heard.

The car salesman, who admitted making unwarranted demands for money with menaces, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Dean Pulling, prosecuting, said the victim hoped paying the £75 would stop the demands.

"Brown continued to demand more money via messages on Facebook and Snapchat, at which point the woman went to the police," he said.

"Brown then posted the private conversations online."

'Despicable offence'

When Brown was arrested he said he had been drunk and could not remember what he had done, the court heard.

He went on the run for over two months before being arrested again for an unrelated matter.

Brown punched up a consultation room, breaking his wrist - before escaping police again because he could not wear handcuffs.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to answer bail and escaping lawful custody.

Judge Paul Thomas said: "The blackmail was a despicable offence. You were wrong in telling the victim that it was not a serious matter.

"You are thief, you are a burglar, you are a drug dealer, you are a serial woman-beater - quite why you think you were entitled to occupy the moral high ground is a mystery."