Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson went missing on 21 January

Footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash over the English Channel, had been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide, a report has revealed.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson crashed on 21 January when travelling to Cardiff from the French city of Nantes.

Toxicology tests on Sala's body showed CO levels in his blood were so great it could have caused a seizure, unconsciousness or a heart attack.

Mr Ibbotson, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, has still not been found.

But it is likely he would also have been exposed to carbon monoxide, the Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) report said.

Geraint Herbert, head of air accidents for the AAIB, said it is believed both men were exposed to the gas before the plane crashed.

"Symptoms at low exposure levels [to carbon monoxide] can be drowsiness and dizziness, but as the exposure level increases it can lead to unconsciousness and death," he added.

"The investigation continues to look into a wide range of areas in relation to this accident, but in particular we are looking at the potential ways in which carbon monoxide can enter the cabin in this type of aircraft."

The plane the Argentine - Cardiff City's £15m record signing - was flying in lost contact with radar near Guernsey.

The Guernsey authorities called off a search after three days, saying there was little chance of finding either man alive.

Sala's body, which was recovered from the wreckage of the Piper Malibu N264DB following a privately-funded search on 7 February, was repatriated to Argentina.