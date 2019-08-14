Weather warning: Homes could flood as rain and thunder forecast
- 14 August 2019
Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to properties being flooded in parts of north and mid Wales.
A Met Office yellow warning in place from 14:00 until 22:00 BST covers Denbighshire, Flintshire, Powys and Wrexham.
The forecaster said difficult driving conditions, road closures and public transport cancellations were possible.
There is a slight chance of power cuts and buildings being damaged by lightning strikes or hail, it added.