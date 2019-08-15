Image caption Students celebrating their results at Ysgol Bro Myrddin in Carmarthen in 2018

Thousands of students in Wales will be getting their A-level results on Thursday.

Performances for the top grades last year were the best since 2009 - with 26.3% getting A* and A grades.

This brought Wales virtually in line with the overall UK figure, after lagging behind over several years.

Results showed 8.7% of grades awarded were A* - the highest since the grade was introduced in 2010. Entries are down for 2019.

There were just under 32,000 A-level entries this summer, down 5% on 2018.

The trend has been downwards for the last four years.

Qualifications Wales said this might be due to factors including a fall in the teenage population, students taking fewer subjects or taking different types of courses, like BTecs.

The most popular subjects are maths, biology, history, chemistry and psychology.

After ongoing reforms, the first results from five new A-level courses will be published - in design and technology, government and politics, law, further maths and media studies.

Careers Wales has its free Working Wales advice service for young people to consider all routes available to them, which includes apprenticeships, work or to continue in education.

Its chief executive Nikki Lawrence said: "Whether you're considering going into work, continuing with full-time education or wondering how to make the most of a year out, there are now more options than ever available to young people."

Universities Wales, which represents higher education institutions, said: "Universities throughout Wales are providing places through clearing and have advisors waiting to advise students on the options available to them.

"Welsh universities have, for the second year running, the highest student satisfaction in the UK according to the 2019 National Student Survey.

"Choosing to study in Wales means students will get the choice of our universities' excellent courses that are respected by employers and academics worldwide."

