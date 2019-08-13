Car plunges off cliffs into sea at Limeslade Bay
- 13 August 2019
A car left the road and plunged off cliffs into the sea off the Gower coast.
The RNLI said it had sent a lifeboat to Limeslade Bay after the Coastguard was alerted at about 06:00 BST on Tuesday.
When rescuers arrived they had "a small amount of debris" to help them find where the vehicle was.
The driver had managed to swim to the shore and was taken to hospital, according to the RNLI.