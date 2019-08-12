Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Back home - Bear the cat - after his 200 mile trip from Cardiff to Anglesey

A feline who likes to roam has managed to sneak a lift along the entire length of Wales.

Burmese cat Bear hitched a ride from the Welsh capital Cardiff all the way to Holyhead on Anglesey before he was found last week.

He was cornered in a courtyard at the beauty spot of South Stack, where a microchip revealed he was 200 miles from home.

The cat was later reunited with his owner by RSPCA animal charity rescuers.

RSPCA inspector Jenny Anderton was given the task of tackling the wayward puss after calls from worried members of the pubic who had spotted Bear with an apparent neck injury.

"I could not believe it when the microchip details showed that he was from Cardiff," said Ms Anderton.

"The chip also showed that he was already being cared for by a vet for his head tilt.

"Apparently this is the second time he has been on an adventure like this - he must like to get into people's cars and enjoy visiting new places."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Bear was cared for by the RSPCA until he could be reunited

He went missing earlier this year for six weeks - ending up in Newport before being traced by his microchip.

Owner Georgina Kellen said this time it appeared Bear had slipped into the vehicle of a friend who had been visiting Cardiff, before going on holiday to Anglesey.

"Our friend didn't notice he had a stowaway and even stopped twice, but Bear made it all the way up there," she said.

"We're very thankful to have him home and it really shows the importance of microchipping. Hopefully he won't be on any more adventures any time soon."

Ms Anderton added: "It's an incredible story with a wonderful happy ending."