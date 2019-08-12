Image copyright Family photo Image caption Philip Long was "devoted" to his four sons, his family said

An inquest has heard that a father of four boys suffered a "blunt force injury" during an incident on a street.

Sales manager Philip Long, who was 36 and from Marchweil, was found in College Street, Wrexham, in the early hours of Sunday, 7 August.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with his manslaughter.

North East Wales and Central Coroner John Gittins adjourned the inquest, following a brief hearing, to allow the criminal case to proceed.

The inquest in Ruthin was told Mr Long was understood to have been involved in an altercation.

Image copyright Google Image caption Philip Long was found on College Street, off Town Hill, early on Sunday, 7 August

He was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he later died.

A Gwersyllt man was remanded in custody facing a manslaughter charge, and will appear at Mold Crown Court in September.

Police have continued to appeal for any witnesses to the incident.

In a statement released last week, Mr Long's family said he was a "devoted daddy" who will be deeply missed.