Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Sarah Davies told police she wanted to humiliate her ex-boyfriend

A woman posted naked pictures of her ex-boyfriend online after seeing him on a dating site, a court heard.

Sarah Davies, 29, received a six month suspended sentenced after admitting disclosing private sexual photos with intent to cause distress.

Cardiff Crown Court heard she had been rejected by Luke Aquilina after she became "controlling and obsessive".

Days after the split, he was on dating app Plenty of Fish when Davies messaged threatening to use the photos.

The court was told Mr Aquilina messaged her saying she would "feel the full force of the law" if she did.

Mother-of-three Davies, of Snowden Road, Ely, then uploaded the photos of Mr Aquilina in the bath to the website with a message saying: "Those who laugh last will laugh longest. You are a laughing stock."

Prosecutor Andrew Kendall said Mr Aquilina received a request on Facebook from an account in his name and the photo was the same that had been used on the Plenty of Fish profile.

Facebook deleted the account after it was reported but Davies set up two more profiles in his name and also uploaded the photos to Snapchat, the court heard.

Davies was arrested by police and said: "I didn't know it was so serious. I just wanted revenge. I wanted to humiliate him a little bit."

Mr Kendall said: "She said she got a little bit evil and thought 'you've caused me harm so I'll do the same to you'."

The court heard the images were circulated "widely and publicly" after the four-month relationship ended last June.

Defence lawyer Cora Sorensen said Davies suffered with mental health problems and "knew the enormity of what she did".

Davies was also given a curfew, ordered to carry out 15 days rehabilitation activity and pay £380 costs.