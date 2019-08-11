Image copyright Megan Wyn Roberts Image caption Two men needed treatment for minor injuries following the fire on Saturday

People living near an aluminium plant on Anglesey are "seriously concerned" after a fire at the site, a councillor has said.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a plume of smoke at the AMG Alpoco plant in Holyhead at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.

Two men made their own way to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

AMG Alpoco has not yet been available to comment on the concerns.

Everyone at the plant was accounted for and four crews were sent to the scene, the fire service added.

Anglesey county councillor Trefor Lloyd Hughes said: "The people of Holyhead are seriously concerned".

One eyewitness described hearing a "loud bang" and a "big puff of smoke".

Others said they heard the bang from the blast as far as 10 miles (16km) away in Rhosneigr.

Ceri Knight, from Holyhead, said "everybody came out of houses" to see what had happened.

"I have friends' partners who work there. We are not sure what happened but it was quite frightening," she added.