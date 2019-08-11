Flood alerts as Eisteddfod-goers towed out of mud by tractors
Three floods warnings have been issued for north Wales following Saturday's wind and heavy downpours.
Tractors have been brought in to tow cars and caravans out of the mud as the National Eisteddfod in Llanrwst, Conwy county, draws to a close.
Part of the week-long Welsh cultural festival was forced to shut early on Friday due to the conditions.
On Saturday windy weather led to road disruptions, fallen trees and at its height left 1,200 homes without power.
A yellow weather warning for wind had been in place the whole of Wales on Saturday night.
In Conwy county, a flood warning has been issued by Natural Resources Wales and is in place for areas around the river Conwy from Dolwyddelan to Conwy.
Two flood warnings are in place in Gwynedd.
- How do summer storms differ from wintry weather?
- Climate change: Heatwave made up to 3C hotter by warming
- Eisteddfod: Former teacher scoops Welsh Learner of the Year
The first covers areas around the River Mawddach and River Wnion, from Fairbourne to Ganllwyd and Rhydymain.
The second covers areas around the river Glaslyn and river Dwyryd, from Dyffryn Ardudwy to Nant Gwynant.
The Met Office said on Sunday Wales would see a mix of sunny spells and showers, with some heavy showers and a risk of thunder.
Most of the showers would ease away overnight leaving a good deal of dry weather by Monday morning, it added.