A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident near traffic lights in Llanelli on Saturday night.

Dyfed Powys Police said there were a number of people involved in the incident which brought traffic at the junction in the Pemberton area of the Carmarthenshire town to a standstill.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

The injured man is being treated at Cardiff's University Hospital Wales.

The incident happened at about 20:00 BST on Saturday near a busy retail park in the town.

Skip Twitter post by @DyfedPowys 🚨THREAD: WITNESS APPEAL 🚨



Were you at Pemberton traffic lights, Llanelli last night.



We're looking for witnesses to an incident right at the very busy traffic lights at around 8pm - A 53 yr old man is in a serious condition, at UHW, Cardiff. (Ref: 374 10/08) — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) August 11, 2019 Report

Police who are investigating issued an appeal on Twitter in the hope witnesses would come forward after the 53-year-old man suffered serious injuries. He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

It is thought there were a number of motorists at the scene at the time of the incident who would have had to drive to avoid the situation.

In their appeal, the force said: "Three men have been arrested this morning on suspicion of Section 18 assault, following the incident which believe involved a number of people and brought traffic to a standstill."

They appealed for anyone who was in the area and who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

It is not believed weapons were used in the incident.